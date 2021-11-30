Alien Worlds (TLM) Achieves Market Cap of $367.00 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $367.00 million and approximately $323.17 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00065713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00072177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00094268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.91 or 0.07952329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,908.28 or 1.00400152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

