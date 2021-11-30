All Sports (SOC) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. All Sports has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00235508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00089370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

