Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

