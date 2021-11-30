Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.91.
Shares of BIRD stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $32.44.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Read More: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.