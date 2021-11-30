Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $664.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $563.47 and a one year high of $737.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.73.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

