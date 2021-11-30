Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Price Tops $0.90 on Exchanges

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $899,826.69 and $19,217.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00064455 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00073157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00095423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,438.03 or 0.07688642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,827.00 or 1.00182129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

