Alliance Global Partners Lowers iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Price Target to $11.00

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 11,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $642.80 million, a PE ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter worth $75,000. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

