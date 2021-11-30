Alliance Global Partners Lowers iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Price Target to $11.00

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.
Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 11,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $642.80 million, a PE ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 0.47.
iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile
iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.
