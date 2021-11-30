Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.14

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.14 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 99.40 ($1.30). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.30), with a volume of 528,493 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £535.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a GBX 0.56 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In related news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 269,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £274,805.34 ($359,034.94).

Alliance Pharma Company Profile (LON:APH)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.