Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.83 Per Share

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) declared a dividend on Monday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ATST stock opened at GBX 1,022 ($13.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,032.80. Alliance Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 864 ($11.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.17).

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,005 ($13.13) per share, with a total value of £562.80 ($735.30).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

