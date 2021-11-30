AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.