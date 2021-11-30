AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.

AFB stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

