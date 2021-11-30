Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Director Sells $1,145,333.52 in Stock

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Director John D. Weil sold 135,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $1,145,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AHPI traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 5,923,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,172. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 million, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -5.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 32,047 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.