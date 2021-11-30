Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the October 31st total of 844,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.59. 660,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.75) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.