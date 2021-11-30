Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

