Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Ambac Financial Group worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 84.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 108.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 59,651 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $911,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 10,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $159,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AMBC opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.08 million, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

