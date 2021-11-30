Ambrosus (AMB) Trading 13.9% Higher This Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Ambrosus Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 538,270,884 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

