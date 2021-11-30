American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $991.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 79.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 125,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 138,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

