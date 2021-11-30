American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,100 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the October 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE AEL traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.07. 10,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

