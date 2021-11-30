American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.79. 42,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,143. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,292,000 after purchasing an additional 737,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,868,000 after acquiring an additional 661,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after acquiring an additional 899,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

