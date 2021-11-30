American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $479,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $111.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

