American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

