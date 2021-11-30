American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases 3,175 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69.

