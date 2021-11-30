American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after buying an additional 39,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $450.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $328.80 and a 1 year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

