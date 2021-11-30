American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.57.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.