Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $13.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.10.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.71. 573,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,070. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.65. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $182.83 and a 1 year high of $312.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

