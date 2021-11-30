AMLT (AMLT) Price Tops $0.0243 on Top Exchanges

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $50,747.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AMLT has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00235621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00088965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,257,937 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

