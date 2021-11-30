Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.370-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.80 million-$164.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.22 million.Amplitude also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.53. 30,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,329. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. William Blair started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.20.

In related news, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $1,873,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Dennis B. Phelps sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,622,939.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 354,426 shares of company stock valued at $25,802,040 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.