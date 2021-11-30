Analysts Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Anaplan also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLAN. Barclays reduced their target price on Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $56,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $44.44 on Friday. Anaplan has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $86.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.88.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

