Analysts Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report $277.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.03 million and the lowest is $272.94 million. Ferro reported sales of $259.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.33.

FOE opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.49. Ferro has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ferro by 235.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 78.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ferro by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

