Analysts Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will announce $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 123,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,430. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

