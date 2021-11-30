Analysts Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.85 Million

Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will announce $133.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.90 million to $155.80 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $2.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,970.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $246.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $291.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $883.80 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 394,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,494,589. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -101.07 and a beta of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

