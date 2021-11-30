Analysts Anticipate Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.85 Million

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will announce $133.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.90 million to $155.80 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $2.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,970.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $246.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $291.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $883.80 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 394,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,494,589. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -101.07 and a beta of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.