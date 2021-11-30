Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. Trimble also posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.39. The company had a trading volume of 34,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $84.89. Trimble has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,345 shares of company stock worth $11,236,989. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

