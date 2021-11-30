Analysts Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to report sales of $7.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $32.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $34.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CCCC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,806. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $51.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

