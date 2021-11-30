Analysts Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DMAC. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

In other news, SVP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,611.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,769 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

