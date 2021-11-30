Analysts Expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Marker Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $1.20 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. UBS Group AG raised its position in Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Marker Therapeutics by 988.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 201,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

