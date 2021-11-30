Analysts Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will announce sales of $10.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $4.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $36.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $38.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $42.83 million, with estimates ranging from $35.66 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 38,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $95,484.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 143,401 shares of company stock worth $390,882. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 611,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 54,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,410. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.