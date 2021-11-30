Analysts Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. AZEK posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.35. 1,006,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,379. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.50. AZEK has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in AZEK by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AZEK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AZEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AZEK by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AZEK by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

