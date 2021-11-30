Analysts Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.45. Walmart posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock worth $689,307,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.80. The stock had a trading volume of 404,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,834. Walmart has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.49.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

