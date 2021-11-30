Analysts Issue Forecasts for The J. M. Smucker Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

SJM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $129.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,043,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,698 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 154.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

