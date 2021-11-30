Analysts Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) PT at $130.80

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.80.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Crown by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Crown by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Crown by 1.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

