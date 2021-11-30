Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price at $38.00

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $851,968.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $770,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock worth $3,470,813. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,298,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after acquiring an additional 125,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fastly by 19.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,181. Fastly has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

