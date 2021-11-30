Analysts Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Target Price at $32.00

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

