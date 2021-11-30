Analysts Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Target Price at $212.30

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NYSE GD traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The company has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.86 and its 200-day moving average is $196.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

