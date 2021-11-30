Analysts Set LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Price Target at €144.15

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €144.15 ($163.80).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.60 ($183.64) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG traded down €0.20 ($0.23) on Friday, reaching €124.15 ($141.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,115 shares. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($111.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €127.31.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.