Analysts Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) PT at $69.33

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Pinterest has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $89.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $309,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $438,087.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,502,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.