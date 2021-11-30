Analysts Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Target Price at $105.25

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,717 shares of company stock worth $1,796,190 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 830.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $2,040,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Power Integrations by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,031,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.33. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

