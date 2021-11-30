Analysts Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Target Price at $105.25

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.25.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,717 shares of company stock worth $1,796,190 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ POWI opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.33. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.97.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
