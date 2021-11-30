Analysts Set Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Price Target at $8.40

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.77. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.85. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

