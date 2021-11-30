Analysts Set Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) PT at $43.25

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMEO shares. Cowen lowered shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vimeo from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.20. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.06 million. Research analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

