Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the October 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Anglo American Platinum to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

ANGPY stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

