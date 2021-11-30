Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 17,846 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,576,000 after buying an additional 148,362 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,091,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,608,000 after buying an additional 1,860,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,784,000 after acquiring an additional 89,516 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

