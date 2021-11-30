Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $365.82 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $374.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.73. The company has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

